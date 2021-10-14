Cowichan Capitals set to go back to the ’80s this Saturday

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will host the first retro night of the B.C. Hockey League’s 60th Anniversary season this Saturday.

The Caps will be sporting brand-new, retro-style jerseys for the match as they honour the history of the franchise, the league and hockey in the Cowichan Valley when they play host to the Victoria Grizzlies at the Cowichan Arena at 7 p.m.

Based on posts on the Caps’ social media, the jerseys will be modelled on the team’s 1980-era silks, honouring their first season in the league. The club played as the Cowichan Valley Capitals from 1980-84, then as the Sidney Whalers (1984-86), Juan de Fuca Whalers (1986-88), Cowichan Valley Whalers (1988-90) and Victoria Warriors (1990-93) before reclaiming their original identity in 1993.

There will also be a pregame alumni presentation, retro food pricing on hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, an alumni meet and greet during the game, in-arena giveaways, and 60th Anniversary merchandise available. All former Capitals players, coaches and staff will get free entry, but must register ahead by calling the Capitals office at 250-748-9930 (ext. 221) or emailing scott.yanko@cowichancapitals.com

Each of the league’s 18 teams will host one retro night this season, including the Cranbrook Bucks, who are playing their first full season in the BCHL after playing in the Penticton pod this past spring.

“Each team’s retro night will be unique and will act as an opportunity to share memories and traditions with their fans, while also showcasing today’s talent in the league,” the BCHL said on its website.

In addition to hosting their own retro night this weekend, the Caps will also be part of the Langley Rivermen’s retro night on Nov. 18.

Other 60th Anniversary celebrations by the league include an outdoor all-star weekend in Penticton on Jan. 14-16. Other events and initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cowichan Valley Citizen