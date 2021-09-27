Cowichan Capitals name assistants to head coach Brian Passmore

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have announced the crew that will help out head coach Brian Passmore this season. (Citizen file)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have announced the coaching staff that will assist bench boss Brian Passmore for the 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League season.

Passmore is back for a second consecutive season with the Caps after guiding the club to seven wins, 11 losses and two overtime defeats in the shortened 2020-21 pod season in Port Alberni. Passmore had previously coached the Caps in 2017-18.

Rounding out the coaching staff this season are assistant coaches Sean Robertson, Kyle Evans and Isaac MacLeod, goaltending coach James Gaertner and athletic therapist Jordan Brucks.

Robertson grew up in Cobble Hill and played in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies and Vernon Vipers before playing NCAA Div. 1 hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. He then embarked on a professional career in the U.S. and Europe that wrapped up in 2019-20 when he played with Briançon in France and the Glasgow Clan in Scotland.

“Sean will relate extremely well with our group of players, he has experience as a player in the BCHL, college and pro level,” Passmore commented. “Sean is excited to share his knowledge, experiences and mentor our D corps for this season. Sean will be able to help promote our players to NCAA and brings strong character and work ethic to our coaching staff.”

Originally from Caledonia, Ont., Evans has been involved in coaching for several years, including stops in Ontario and Alberta. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Saanich Predators of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

“Coaching in the BCHL has always been a goal of mine,” Evans said. “I’ve enjoyed watching this team compete over the last few seasons and am excited to now be a part of it. On the ice, I’m excited to work with our players and prepare them to play at the next level. Off the ice, I’m excited to share my experiences with them and help prepare them for life.”

Like Robertson, MacLeod played in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees before beginning a four-year career at Boston College, winning a Div. 1 championship in 2012, where his teammates included future NHL stars Chris Kreider, Johnny Gaudreau and Kevin Hayes. He played one year on the ECHL before starting his coaching career with the Nelson Leafs of the junior B Kootenay International Junior Hockey League in 2015-16.

Gaertner was part of the Cowichan coaching staff in the 2022-21 pod season. His previous experience includes time with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies, the VIJHL’s Kerry Park Islanders and Nanaimo Buccaneers, and the UVic Vikes of the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League.

Brucks returns for his third season as the Caps’ athletic therapist and equipment manager. Brucks has a degree in human kinetics from Okanagan College and a degree in athletic and exercise therapy from Camosun College.

