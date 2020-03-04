Cowichan Capitals make it 3-1 with victory in Powell River

Matt Crasa scores game-winner to put Caps a win away from second round

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will come home with a 3-1 lead in their first round playoff series against the Powell River Kings after a 2-1 win in Powell River on Wednesday night.

Matt Crasa scored the game-winning goal at 6:37 of the third period to give his team a convincing edge in the best-of-seven series.

Zach Borgiel stopped 33 of 34 shots in the Cowichan crease, and defenceman Austin Chorney had the Caps’ other goal, which tied the score at 4:27 of the first period. Powell River’s only goal came late in the opening frame.

The Caps can close out the series when the teams return to the Big Stick for game five on Friday at 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen