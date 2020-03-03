Cowichan Capitals denied in Powell River

The Cowichan Valley Capitals will need at least one more game in their home arena before they can close out their first-round playoff series against the Powell River Kings.

After winning the first two games of the best-of-seven series at the Cowichan Arena, he Caps were denied a sweep in the opening round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs when they lost 3-0 to the Kings in Powell River on Tuesday night.

Derek Krall made 41 saves for the shutout and the Kings scored one goal in the first period and two in the second on their way to the victory. Capitals goaltender Zach Borgiel stopped 23 of 26 shots in the loss.

After their penalty kill struggled in the two games at the Cowichan Arena on Friday and Saturday, the Caps did manage to turn things around in that department, denying the Kings on seven powerplay opportunities. The Caps also failed to score on their six extra-man situations,

The teams will play again in Powell River on Wednesday. Game five is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Cowichan Arena.

If necessary, game six is planned for Saturday in Powell River, and game seven is scheduled for next Monday in Duncan.

Cowichan Valley Citizen