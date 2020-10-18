Cowichan Capitals continue making trades

Will Arquiett had 30 points in 53 games with the Caps last season. (Citizen file)

Fudger, Feist and futures are the return in one of the latest trades by the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Caps acquired forwards Brett Fudger and Colby Feist, and future considerations from the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday, in exchange for forward Will Arquiett, one of two deals the club made this week.

Both Fudger and Feist were BCHL rookies with the Vipers last season. The 2001-born Fudger played 48 games, scoring two goals and assisting on 12 more for 14 points, while the 2002-born Feist skated in 34 games, compiling eight points on two goals and six helpers.

Fudger hails from Prince Rupert and came to the Vipers from the midget AAA Cariboo Cougars. Feist is a product of Coldstream, and previously played for the midget AAA Okanagan Rockets.

The 2000-born Arquiett played one season with the Caps after wrapping up his U.S. prep school career. He finished the 2019-20 campaign with 30 points on 16 goals and 14 assists, and added a goal and an assist in two playoff games.

The other trade saw the Caps ship out Nathan Morgan, who was acquired from the Grande Prairie Storm in exchange for Dan McIntyre on Oct. 4. Morgan, who didn’t report to Cowichan after the trade, was sent to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday, with two players coming back to the Caps: Sam Schofield and Ronan Walsh.

Another rookie in the BCHL last year, the 2002-born Schofield came from Yellowknife via the midget AAA Vancouver NE Chiefs. He posted three goals and 11 assists in 49 games in his first BCHL campaign. Walsh, also a 2002, played last season at Proctor Academy in his native New Hampshire, accumulating 13 goals and 19 assists in 27 contests. Walsh is committed to the University of Vermont for 2021-22.

“We turned those two players — McIntyre and Arquiett — into four players with lots of size and lots of skill who can help our team and play in the league right now,” Caps interim head coach Brian Passmore commented. “These guys will be great players. The fans will enjoy them, if we ever get fans in our building to watch.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen