Cowichan Capitals’ broadcaster named BCHL’s best

The winner of the award is determined by a vote including all 17 team broadcasters.

Cowichan Valley Capitals radio play-by-play man Justis Doucet has been named the B.C. Hockey League’s 2019-20 Broadcaster of the Year.

“Obviously, this is a huge honour to win this award,” Doucet said in a release from the BCHL. “Even more so because it’s voted on by all of the other talented broadcasters in this league. It’s a really tight-knit group of guys that are always looking for ways to help each other improve.”

Originally from Duncan, the 23-year-old Doucet is a graduate of the BCIT Broadcast and Online Journalism program.

He previously worked with the Kerry Park Islanders before he started calling Caps games on 89.7 Juice FM at the start of the 2017-18 hockey season.

The 2019-20 season was the best for the Capitals since Doucet started calling games. The team missed the playoffs in his first season, then squeaked in as the last team to qualify for the postseason in 2019, only to complete a memorable upset over the Penticton Vees in the first round.

This year, the Caps finished one point out of first in the Island Division in the regular season, then won their first-round series against the Powell River Kings in five games. They were set to face the Nanaimo Clippers for the Island Division title when the remainder of the season was cancelled.

“This year was crazy for a lot of different reasons, but having playoff hockey at The Stick and the second-best season in more than 10 years was really exciting,” Doucet said. “Shout out to the Caps for a great season. It makes things much easier for me. I can’t wait to get back in the booth next year.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen