Cowichan Capitals bring home Duncan-born goalie

Will Gurski spent the last two seasons with junior teams in Winnipeg

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have acquired Duncan-born goalie Will Gurski, who spent the last two years in Winnipeg, playing with the WHL’s Ice (pictured) and the MJHL’s Blues and Freeze. (Submitted)

Will Gurski is coming home.

After starting his junior hockey career in Manitoba, the Duncan-born Shawnigan Lake School product has been acquired by his hometown Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Caps gave up future considerations in a trade with the Winnipeg Freeze of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League to get the 6-foot-3, 205-pound goalie earlier this month.

“We are excited to have Will join the Capitals and play for his hometown team,” said Capitals head coach and general manager Brian Passmore. “Will is a big goalie and moves really well, his work ethic and compete level will not go unnoticed.”

Gurski played four games for the expansion Freeze in the shortened 2020-21 season, posting a 4.19 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. He played most of the previous season for the Winnipeg Blues, the MJHL’s established team in the Manitoba capital, getting into 18 games with a 4.74 GAA and .874 SPCT. He also played two games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League, recording a win and a loss, with a 4.50 GAA and .839 SPCT.

Gurski was drafted by the Kootenay Ice, prior to their move to Winnipeg, in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL draft. He spent four years at Shawnigan Lake School, including two years with the U18 prep team, with whom he went 23-6-4 in 35 games with a 2.32 GAA and .905 SPCT.

Cowichan Valley Citizen