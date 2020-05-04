Cowichan Capitals announce new bench boss

Geoff Grimwood is the new head coach and GM of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Black Press file photo)

A new era is beginning for the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The B.C. Hockey League team announced on Monday that Geoff Grimwood is taking over as head coach and general manager, following a brief interregnum after Mike Vandekamp departed for Alberta.

Grimwood has inked a multi-year contract with the Caps, joining the team after spending last season in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He started the 2019-20 campaign as head coach of the Swan Valley Stampeders, then resigned in December before taking an assistant coach position with the Winkler Flyers.

“I am grateful to the ownership and executives of the Cowichan Valley Capitals for this opportunity,” Grimwood said in a statement released by the Caps on Monday. “The team had a tremendous 2019-2020 season led by Mike Vandekamp, who deserves a lot of credit for building a contending program. I am looking forward to building off a successful season. Being able to return home to Vancouver Island and coach again in the BCHL, it just means a lot to me. I couldn’t be happier,” said Grimwood.

Prior to his year in Manitoba, Grimwood was head coach and GM of the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors in 2018-19.

After a playing career that included time with the BCHL’s Victoria Salsa, the Victoria-born Grimwood started his coaching career in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with the Victoria Cougars and Peninsula Panthers, winning three league championships as well as gold and silver medals at the Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial junior B championships.

That was followed by two years as an assitant with the Powell River Kings, then three as an assistant with the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals and three as head coach of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Kindersley Klippers.

Grimwood is looking forward to getting into action with his new club.

“I would also like to thank everyone in the Cowichan Valley who is helping on the front lines of the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “We would like to remind everyone to support local businesses and look forward to helping our local business and sponsors bounce back during the 2020-21 season.”

Assistant coach Dan Whiteford, goalie coach Chris Carter and athletic therapist Jordan Brucks will all be returning to the team as members of Grimwood’s staff. Grimwood is the fourth Capitals head coach Whiteford has been an assistant to.

Cowichan Valley Citizen