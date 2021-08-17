Cowichan Capitals add experience in three-way trade

Primo Self celebrates after scoring his third goal of the night for the Capitals in a 2020 BCHL playoff game. (Citizen file)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals added some experience this week as they swung a three-team trade with the Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings.

The Caps got 2001-born defenceman Colin Campbell and 2001-born forward Gabe Schovanek in the deal, while giving up forward Primo Self, who last played for Cowichan in 2019-20. The Eagles also added 2003-born forward Jacob Bonkowski from the Eagles for future considerations.

Schovanek, a 5-foot-10, 179-pound Comox product, appeared in 18 games for the Eagles last season, scoring seven goals and assisting on five others, while adding 15 penalty minutes. He played 49 games the year before, finishing with 13 goals, 26 assists and 12 penalty minutes, then had four goals and five helpers in seven playoff games.

Campbell didn’t play any games last year, and has yet to appear in a BCHL game. He last played in 2019-20 for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, posting one assist and four penalty minutes in 23 games. Born in Mississauga, Ont., Campbell checks in at 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds.

Self last played for the Caps in 2019-20, compiling 37 points on 12 goals and 25 assists in 51 games, along with three goals and two assists in five playoff contests. He spent 2020-21 with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, posting eight goals and four assists in 37 games. Self is committed to Miami University in Ohio for 2022-23.

Bonkowski has played 22 BCHL games, all with the Powell River Kings. In 2020-21, Bonkowski appeared in 20 games and scored three times to go along with 13 assists.

Cowichan Valley Citizen