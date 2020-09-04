Cowichan Bulldogs wait for fall season approval

Football this fall won't be what Cowichan Bulldogs players are used to.

A strength and conditioning program will start for players next week, but it could be some time before actual games get going.

According to Cowichan Football president Jaymee Shea, the sport is currently in Phase 2 of its Return to Play plan, which allows for participant and team conditioning, with no equipment or contact, to ensure players are fit and adhering to the new safety rules. The B.C. Provincial Football Association has sent in a request to ViaSport to move to Phase 3 and start fall football, but no one knows at this point when that might happen.

“The safety of all participants, team staff and families is our top priority, which means football will look different this year,” Shea said. “A strict safety protocol will be followed and will include pre-practice health checks for all participants and team staff.”

Registration has been open since mid-August for the strength and conditioning program, which will start on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Sessions will run Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. Separate programs will be offered for the peewee/junior bantam (2007-2011 birth years) and bantam/midget (2002-2006) age groups. There is a maximum of 32 participants, and registration is on a first come, first served basis.

The program will run until the end of the month, at which point Cowichan Football and its leagues will re-evaluate the feasibility of holding games.

For more information, find Cowichan Football on Facebook.

Cowichan Valley Citizen