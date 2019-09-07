Cowichan athletes named to provincial field lacrosse teams

Cobble Hill’s Josh MacDonald helped Team BC to a silver medal at the national U15 men’s field lacrosse championship in Kelowna last weekend.

Team BC went 3-1 at the tournament, their lone defeat coming at the hands of gold-medallists Team Ontario. B.C. defeated Alberta 9-5, Saskatchewan 15-2 and Quebec 17-5, losing 12-5 to Ontario.

MacDonald and Team BC will also travel to Delaware for a tournament in November.

Six other Cowichan Valley athletes were named to provincial teams for female field lacrosse. Braith Williams and Bria Grounds made the freshman team, Grace Shepherd and Elora Waardenburg made the middle school team, and Brynn Williams and Anikka MacDonald were picked for the recruits program.

The freshman and middle school female teams will travel to the Sandstorm Lacrosse Festival in Indio, California in January, along with Team BC sophomore, junior and senior squads.