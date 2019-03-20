Cow High teams double down at Ross Cup

Cowichan Secondary School swept the junior and senior titles at the Ross Cup hockey tournament hosted by Brentwood College School last month.

Cowichan Secondary’s junior and senior boys hockey teams both won their Ross Cup tournaments at Kerry Park Arena in February. (Submitted)

Cowichan Secondary School swept the junior and senior titles at the Ross Cup hockey tournament hosted by Brentwood College School last month.

The Thunderbirds won an overtime thriller against St. George’s in the final of the senior tournament, capping it off with a shorthanded goal by Mike Seery.

“They defeated us in the round robin, so it was a bit of payback,” Cowichan coach Mike Moroz said. “That always makes it fun.”

The game went to 4-on-4 in overtime, so Cowichan was down to three skaters with the penalty when Seery went in on a two-on-one with Taylor Webb.

“It was so terrific to see the boys pull that off,” Moroz said.

Cow High’s junior team went 4-0 in the round robin, earning a direct line to the final, where they faced Frances Kelsey.

“Obviously, we know them very well from playing them all year round,” Moroz said.

In the final, the T-Birds were missing several players who were away with the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association bantam team, but that didn’t slow them down.

“The rest of them pulled together,” Moroz said. “Everybody stepped their game up to beat Kelsey in the final.”

The Cow High juniors finished second to Prince of Wales in 2018 and were eager to get a better result this time around.

“It was fantastic for them to come back and get in the final two years in a row,” Moroz said.

The junior final ended with a 7-3 score in Cowichan’s favour. Gavin Foss had a hat trick as Cow High took a 3-0 lead in the first period and finished the game with five goals.

“He was possessed,” Moroz laughed.

Moroz gave Tom Shadlock and Brentwood credit for putting on such an excellent tournament year after year. This year’s event featured six teams in the senior division and five in junior.

“The tournament is always the highlight of the high school season for everybody,” Moroz said. “We had done well last year, so we were looking forward to going again. Brentwood does a good job and we get to play some schools we don’t normally see.”