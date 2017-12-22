Cow High junior girls on a roll

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds won all three games to finish first in their own mini-tournament last weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds ran the table as they hosted a four-team junior girls basketball mini-tournament last Friday.

Cowichan won all three of their games by at least 20 points as they continued an impressive start to the 2017-18 season.

The first game saw Cowichan double up Wellington 42-21. Mackenzie Hall led a balanced Cowichan attack with 13 points, while Tayah Poole had eight, Alyssa Klotz had seven and Jessica Castle added six.

That was followed by a 55-29 win over Mark Isfeld. This time, Jessa Michieli set the pace with 12 points, followed by Poole with 11, and Hall and Eden Funk with eight apiece.

Maxine O’Leary became the third player in as many games to lead Cowichan in points as she poured in 16 in a 64-20 tournament-clinching win over Alberni District. Poole was second on the team once again as she scored 15, and Maddy Zimmer added eight.

On the previous weekend, the Cowichan junior girls finished fourth at a 16-team tournament, missing the top-two after an overtime loss in the semifinal.

“The girls competed hard and played together,” coach Sandeep Heer said.

Cowichan trounced Spectrum 53-13 in their first game, then beat Brookswood 43-31. They lost the semifinal 57-54 to Kamloops’s Valleyview in overtime, then fell 33-23 to Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir in the third-place game.