Cow High boys winless at Island basketball championships

The Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds played hard at the AAAA boys basketball Island tournament in Nanaimo last week, but back-to-back losses prevented them from advancing past the second round.

The T-Birds lost their opener 96-64 at the hands of eventual silver-medallists Claremont on Thursday, then fell 84-68 to G.P. Vanier on Friday afternoon. Cowichan finished the tournament tied with Dover Bay for seventh place.

Oak Bay got by Claremont 73-69 in the final. Host Nanaimo District finished third and earned the right to challenge Claremont for a berth at Islands, but Claremont prevailed 90-57 in the challenge match on Tuesday.

