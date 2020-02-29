Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds logo

Cow High boys winless at Island basketball championships

The Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds played hard at the AAAA boys basketball Island tournament in Nanaimo last week, but back-to-back losses prevented them from advancing past the second round.

The T-Birds lost their opener 96-64 at the hands of eventual silver-medallists Claremont on Thursday, then fell 84-68 to G.P. Vanier on Friday afternoon. Cowichan finished the tournament tied with Dover Bay for seventh place.

Oak Bay got by Claremont 73-69 in the final. Host Nanaimo District finished third and earned the right to challenge Claremont for a berth at Islands, but Claremont prevailed 90-57 in the challenge match on Tuesday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen

