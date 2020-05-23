COVID-19: ORCA start weekend runs again in Parksville

The Oceanside Running Club Association has started its weekend runs again. (File photo)

The Oceanside Running Club Association is set to resume its weekend runs but with some changes due to COVID-19 concerns.

The group has organized a Saturday run for May 23, but organizer Heather Beatty is reminding participants to run in small groups, to keep their distance and to give folks who are walking plenty of room.

The route will start at Springwood Dog Park and will head to the Parksville-Coombs rail trail. The distance is just over 15 kilometres but there are 10K and 12K options.

See map https://www.runningahead.com/maps/4ecb8042bcbd465fa33587c497003ebd?unit=km&map=roadmap

The run will start at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile ORCA president Paul Watson indicated to members that despite incurring losses from the cancellation of the 2020 Mother’s Day 5K and 10K event this month, and also the economic impact COVID-19 has had on different non-profit groups and organizations, the club remains financiallly sound and is able to maintain its level of operation without difficulty.

Watson hopes the club will be able to recoup some of the losses when the Mother’s Day’s race is held again in 2021.

Moving forward, the club now plans to have its own apparel similar to other running groups on the Island.

“We think that distinctive ORCA club clothing would make our image, as proud ORCA members and runners, very visible to our community and to one another,” Watson said in his message to club members.

The plan is to source an an apparel manufacturer or outlet that would supply quality running clothing at reasonable prices. Club members are asked to give their input on this plan.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

