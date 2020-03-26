COVID-19: Oceanside Mother’s Day running race cancelled

The popular Oceanside Mother’s Day 10K and 5K run has now been cancelled. (File photo)

The organizers of the popular Oceanside Mother’s Day 10K and 5K run say the event has now been cancelled.

The Oceanside Running Club Association has been closely monitoring provincial and federal health agencies regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic and planned to make a decision at start of April. But due to the worsening coronavirus situation, ORCA made the announcement sooner that they will not hold the event that was to take place May 10.

READ MORE: Waiting game for PQB sports groups, teams

The club has started emailing racers, volunteers and sponsors about the cancelleation.

“We feel it is the right and necessary thing to do for the safety of all and doing our part to stop the spread of the virus,” the club stated.

It now looks forward to holding the event next year on May 9, 2021.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News