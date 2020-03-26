COVID-19: Oceanside Minor Lacrosse urged to take wait-and-see approach to cancellation

B.C. Lacrosse Association is telling members to wait to make a decision on whether to cancel boxla season. (File photo)

Oceanside Minor Lacrosse is being urged to take a wait-and-see approach before making a decision on whether to cancel its season or not.

That was the message relayed by BC Lacrosse Association president Gerry Van Beek to all its affiliated members.

“It is too early for anyone to make a call on whether or not the box lacrosse season, or some format of the season, will take place,” said Van Beek in his memo. “So, because we have no idea of what is going to happen over the next several weeks, we are taking a wait-and-see approach at this time We urge all of our members to take this same approach.”

Van Beek said that cancelling the box lacrosse season is premature.

READ MORE: Waiting game for PQB sports groups, teams

“It is a drastic step that would be detrimental to the sport of lacrosse in B.C. as we hope to facilitate some form of box lacrosse competition this summer,” said Van Beek.

BCLA is in constant communication with minor and senior associations and are discussing contingency plans that include looking at new alternatives for lacrosse activities in 2020.

“For now, in the same way that we are asking for patience and calmness from our member association, club, amd leagues, we ask that you reach out to your community members to do the same,” said Van Beek.

The Canadian Lacrosse Association has been monitoring closely all COVID-19 developments. It has not cancelled the season completely just yet but recommended all lacrosse activity in Canada be postponed until April 5.

It stated on its website the Public Health Agency of Canada advises organizers of events to consider deferring, cancelling, or changing their plans. BUt since situations differ, the CLA suggests associations and leagues to consul health authorities in their jurisdiction to help them with their decisions.

“These are difficult decisions as there are consequences for cancelling, but there are also risks associated with not cancelling,” the CLA stated.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News