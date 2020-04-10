COVID-19: Arrowsmith Golf and Country Club remains open for play

Arrowsmith Golf and Country Club is the only golf course that remains open in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

General manager Pat Jiggins said they are taking all the necessary precautions and continue to follow all British Columbia Health directives from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We are continually cleaning and everyone on the property obeys physical distancing,” said Jiggins. “We have been in contact with Island Health and are abiding by all regulations.”

In order to strictly maintain the physical distancing protocols, Jiggins said they have put extra space between each tee time.

As well, Jiggins said there are no event or group bookings of any type happening right now.

“So, no, there is not a group of 20 seniors booked for this week,” said Jiggins. “Our restaurant and driving range are closed with a maximum of two allowed in the clubhouse at any one time, basically to use the washrooms.”

The other golf courses in the area – Fairwinds Golf Club, Pheasant Glen Golf Resort, Morningstar Golf Club, Eaglecrest Golf Club and Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Course – remain closed until further notice.

Jiggins pointed out that there are several courses still open in British Columbia and many others throughout North America.

The Canadian and B.C. governments have not mandated the temporary closure of golf courses but advise operators to take every health and safety precaution.

