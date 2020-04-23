COVID-19: 2020 Qualicum triathlon cancelled

The 2020 Quality Foods Qualicum Beach Triathlon has now been cancelled. (File photo)

The 2020 Quality Foods Qualicum Beach Triathlon will not be held this year.

Jim Powell of the triathlon committee said the popular event was scheduled to be held on June 14 but with the provicial and federal authorities strongly stressing a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, they had to call it off.

“With all the uncertainty around COVID-19 and what will be allowed in the next few months, the board of directors thought best to cancel this year’s race rather than postpone and hope things are better early in the fall,” said Powell.

The triathlon will be back in June of 2021.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

