Courtenay’s Isfeld breaks free from rival Vanier for junior boys zone win

Top four junior basketball teams will get ready for North Island finals Feb. 7 and 8

Kye Tinga of Isfeld tries to shake Vanier’s Liam McNamee (6) during Saturday’s zone junior boys final for first and second at Isfeld’s gym. Isfeld broke free in the second half for a 57-47 win. Photo by Mike Chouinard

They came into the zone tournament seeded one-two, and Isfeld and Vanier finished that way.

However, Vanier had started the event seeded higher, but it was the host school Isfeld that came out on top in the junior boys basketball zone finals Saturday afternoon.

Vanier was up 30-28 at the half, but Isfeld started penetrating on offence while forcing Vanier to hoist shots from the perimeter in the last two quarters to break free for the 57-47 win.

The zone tourney started on Friday and included Highland, Carihi and Timberline from Campbell River, Brooks from Powell River and ADSS from Port Alberni. The top four finishers qualify for the North Island championships held Feb.7 and 8. Along with Isfeld and Vanier, the other two slots will be filled by Alberni District Secondary and Timberline.