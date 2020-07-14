Courtenay volleyball star added to Olds College roster

Gracie Walls of Courtenay has been recruited to play on the women's volleyball team this fall at Olds College in Alberta.

A recent graduate of Vanier Secondary, the 5’11” Walls is a leftside/rightside player. She captained Vanier’s senior girls teams in 2018 and 2019. Both years, she was an all-star selection at the Island championships. In 2017 and 2018, she was a member of Team B.C.

At present, she plays with the Mariners Volleyball Club.

“We are excited to have Gracie join our program for the 2020-2021 season,” Broncos coach Rhonda Schmuland said in a press release. “Her competitive attitude, desire for success, and experience with Team B.C. and MVC will be an asset to our team as we continue building on our ability to compete at the highest level in the ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference).”

Schmuland has been recruiting over the past six months to fill positions left vacant due to key players who have graduated.

“I’m really excited to take my game to the next level with the Broncos this season,” Walls said. “I’m looking forward to building new relationships with my teammates and coaches, as well as my new community at Olds.”

She plans to enrol in the Welding and Business Management program.

