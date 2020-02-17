Courtenay team qualifies for AAA girls provincial basketball tournament

The Mark Isfeld senior girls basketball team qualified for the triple-A provincial tournament by finishing second at the Island championships last weekend at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo.

Isfeld star forward Harriette Cunningham was a force at the AAA girls Island championship at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo. Peggy Street photo

The Mark Isfeld senior girls basketball team qualified for the triple-A provincial tournament by finishing second at the Island championships last weekend at Wellington Secondary in Nanaimo.

The Ice squeezed by the Carihi Tyees in their Thursday opener, 60-58. Star forward Harriette Cunningham contributed 28 points.

On Friday, Isfeld faced Comox Valley rival, the Vanier Towhees. The entire game was a back-and-forth ordeal, but Isfeld pulled away for the win, 62-47. Point guard Myah Erikson and Cunningham each scored 18 points, while energizer bunny defender Juliet Patry played outstanding defence and contributed 12 points.

On Saturday, the Ice faced the Ballenas Whalers of Parksville in the championship final. It was the ‘Battle of the Bigs’ as 6’1 Cunningham faced 6’4 Whalers forward Abigail Becker. The lead changes were many, but the Whalers pulled ahead to win 59-47. Becker scored 40 of the Whaler’s 59 points.

The B.C. Championships are Feb. 25-29 in Langley.

Comox Valley Record