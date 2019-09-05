Courtenay shooter wins Canadian championship

The SASS 2019 Canadian National Championships, held at Courtenay Fish and Game over the Labour Day weekend, attracted 100 shooters and their families from as far away as Germany. Photo by Lars Olsson.

Courtenay Fish and Game’s Cowboy Action group hosted the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) 2019 Canadian National Championships over the Labour Day weekend.

One hundred shooters and their families from Canada, the U.S. and Germany enjoyed six days of single-action shooting events as well as long-range rifle, rifle and pistol side matches, Wild Bunch, Cowboy Clays and the wrap-up one-on-one competition.

Members of the public were entertained by the old-west costumed shooters, each of whom competed using two revolvers, a rifle and shotgun. Black-powder shooters created their own low-hanging clouds, which is a bit of a handicap for the shooter. But ducking and dodging to see through the smoke to the targets is all part of the game.

Lots of social events made the week fly by. A Ladies Blueberry Tea was complete with delectable treats and ladies dressed to impress. The two weekend formal evening banquets saw a splendid array of military finery, Victorian ball gowns, saloon-girl costumes, hats, wigs, gloves and impressive cowboy paraphernalia.

It was no surprise that club member Whistlin’ Will (Will Gee) is now the overall 2019 SASS Canadian National Champion, taking home the big belt buckle. It was a very close race for Will, but he won by a 16-second margin over 12 main-match stages in two days. Club members Phil Peterson, Ed Gee and Ken Cornish are also Canadian National Champions in their categories. Congratulations cowboys!

Our regular monthly matches are held on the third and fifth Saturdays of each month, year-round. The public is always welcome to come out to see what we do, and if you don’t have your own ear and eye protection, we’ll provide them. Shooting starts at 10 a.m., and is usually wrapped up by 1 p.m. For further information contact Phil Peterson at 250-897-6255.