The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team has qualified for the final of the North Island triple-A high school tournament in Port Alberni. The team plays John Barsby of Nanaimo tonight (Feb. 15).

Isfeld coach Dikran Zabunyan gives his boys a pep talk during a season game. File photo

The Ice beat Carihi of Campbell River 81-64 in a Thursday quarter-final. The team then upset the number one team Ladysmith by a score of 74-60 on Friday.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Isfeld qualifies for the Island championships next weekend in Ladysmith.

Comox Valley Record