Courtenay rugby player named to national team for UK tour

Courtenay rugby player Foster deWitt is one of 13 B.C. born players selected to Canada's 32-man squad that will tour the United Kingdom next month. The team plays Wales July 3 and England July 10.

The 25-year-old deWitt, who plays hooker and loosehead prop, played the sport at Vanier Secondary and with the Comox Valley Kickers. He is part of the Canada Pride high performance program, and the RC National Development Academy. This will be his first international cap as a member of a national team.

Rugby Canada senior men’s head coach Kingsley Jones will use these games against two of the world’s top sides to prepare for the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification matches this fall.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for these young players to test themselves and perform against two very high-quality opponents,” Jones said in a BC Rugby news release. “The July matches are critical for our team as we prepare for our long-term goal of Rugby World Cup qualification this fall, competing against USA and South American opponents.”

This will be the first action for the senior men’s team since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

