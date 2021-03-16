Courtenay marathoner donates $100K to Vancouver hospital project

Dr. Janet Green has donated $100,000 to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation after undergoing a successful fourth shoulder surgery at the Vancouver hospital last May.

Dr. Janet Green is pictured with fellow marathoner Jon Mahoney at the site where a new St. Paul’s Hospital will be located in Vancouver. Green donated $100,000 to the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation project. Photo supplied

She has been recognized as a major donor of the new St. Paul’s Hospital under construction at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre at Vancouver’s False Creek Flats — the largest hospital redevelopment project in B.C.’s history.

Finally free of shoulder pain, the Courtenay marathoner still hopes to run Boston and London in October, and the Vancouver virtual in May. If the event goes ahead with limited numbers in October, it will be Green’s 24th Boston Marathon.

