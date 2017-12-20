Courtenay Legion Black Cats hold down darts lead

Heading into the Christmas break, the Courtenay Legion Black Cats lead the Comox Valley Mixed Pub Dart League with 25 points.

Courtenay Legion #3 is second with 23 points, the Courtenay Legion Beer Pigs sit third with 23 points and the Comox Legion Breakaways are holding down the fourth spot with 19 points.

A three-way tie for fifth has the Courtenay Legion D.A.’s, the Courtenay Legion FunGi’s and Elks #1 each with 15 points. The Griffin Game of Throws have 13, the Griffin Gang 12 and Elks #2 11.

Shane Dennis had men’s high score Dec. 12 with 156, and Wendy Jackson tossed 140 for ladies high score. Brian Wilcox has men’s high check out with 109, and Jackson women’s high check out with 88.