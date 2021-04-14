Courtenay golfer leads team at Lone Star tourney

Courtenay's Abigail Rigsby, a senior at Oklahoma Christian University, tied for 17th in the 74-woman field at the Lone Star Conference Championship golf tournament in Arlington, Texas. She had the highest individual finish on the OC Eagles squad.

Abigail Rigsby led OCU in the final round of the LSC Championship tournament Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Murray Evans photo

In Wednesday’s third and final round, Rigsby fired a 1-under-par 71 on the 6,006-yard course. She recorded four birdies over the final 11 holes, which raised her birdie total for the tournament to 11. She finished at 219, three-over par.

Rigsby is a first-team, All-Lone Star Conference selection.

