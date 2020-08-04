Courtenay golf club hosts two-day Eclectic Tournament

Crown Isle Ladies Club 2-day Eclectic Tournament winners :
1st Low Net ……Valerie Dingwall/Jean Wharton 56
2nd Low Net……Sharon Ogilvie/ Kathy McGillis 57
3rd Low Net…….Dee Horie/ Margaret Forgeron 57
4th Low Net…….Helen Flynn/Linda Stickney 58
5th Low Net…….Jan Bain/ Joanne Meyer 58
1st Low Gross….Sue Fulkerth/Karen Currie 74
2nd Low Gross…May Mitchell/IrisPeterson 76
3rd Low Gross….Raelene Robertson/Pat Johnson 77
4th Low Gross….Tobi Norris/Leslie DeGagne 78
5th Low Gross….Carol Ayley/Judy Constantino 79