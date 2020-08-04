Crown Isle Ladies Club hosted a 2-day Eclectic Tournament

Courtenay golf club hosts two-day Eclectic Tournament

Crown Isle Ladies Club 2-day Eclectic Tournament winners :

Crown Isle Ladies Club 2-day Eclectic Tournament winners :

1st Low Net ……Valerie Dingwall/Jean Wharton 56

2nd Low Net……Sharon Ogilvie/ Kathy McGillis 57

3rd Low Net…….Dee Horie/ Margaret Forgeron 57

4th Low Net…….Helen Flynn/Linda Stickney 58

5th Low Net…….Jan Bain/ Joanne Meyer 58

1st Low Gross….Sue Fulkerth/Karen Currie 74

2nd Low Gross…May Mitchell/IrisPeterson 76

3rd Low Gross….Raelene Robertson/Pat Johnson 77

4th Low Gross….Tobi Norris/Leslie DeGagne 78

5th Low Gross….Carol Ayley/Judy Constantino 79

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Fraser Valley Bandits clinch playoff spot with win
Next story
Cowichan’s Waldon Park ready for Gord Closson Classic

Just Posted

Most Read