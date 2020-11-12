Courtenay freestyle skier earns spot on national team

Dillan Glennie of Courtenay has earned a spot on the Canadian freestyle ski team.

The 20-year-old, who specializes in halfpipe, was invited to the national C team at the end of the summer.

“It was a selection based on purely skill and determination, however, moving up to the national A/B team is only from points,” said Glennie, who recently returned from a training camp in Switzerland.

She lives in Calgary but has returned to Vancouver Island until Dec. 1 when the first World Cup of the season starts.

“It is very nice to be home right now to be with family and get some work in,” she said.

Glennie will be heading to Copper Mountain, Colo., which the national team will use as a training camp, and where the competitive season kicks off.

Last season, Glennie had a number of top placings at Noram events, including runner-up finishes at the Stoneham, Que. halfpipe, Le Relais slopestyle and the Canada Olympic Park slopestyle. She qualified for the FIS World Cup, February in Calgary.

“I feel like this past season I progressed so much, in all fields — mentally, physically and skill-wise on the hill,” Glennie said.

