Courtenay edges Nanaimo in masters soccer

The Courtenay 45s men’s soccer team defeated Nanaimo City 2-1, Saturday at the Vanier turf field. The two teams compete in the North Island Masters League.
Midfielder Andrew Duncan opened the scoring with a low shot from outside the 18-yard box, giving the home side a 1-0 lead. The visitors tied the game later in the half, the goal resulting from a miscue between the defence and goalkeeper.
It appeared as if a draw was in the cards, but in the dying minutes, striker Andrew Scott used his speed on the outside left, got inside the 18, cut to his right and hammered a shot inside the post.
The Comox 45s play the Nanaimo Masters Sunday morning in Nanaimo.
Courtenay next plays Port Alberni, Dec. 2 in a road game. Comox hosts Qualicum the same day.