Courtenay edges Nanaimo in masters soccer

The Courtenay 45s men's soccer team defeated Nanaimo City 2-1, Saturday at the Vanier turf field. The two teams compete in the North Island Masters League.

The Courtenay 45s and Nanaimo City engaged in a spirited North Island Masters Soccer League match, Saturday at the Vanier turf field. Courtenay won 2-1.

The Courtenay 45s men’s soccer team defeated Nanaimo City 2-1, Saturday at the Vanier turf field. The two teams compete in the North Island Masters League.

Midfielder Andrew Duncan opened the scoring with a low shot from outside the 18-yard box, giving the home side a 1-0 lead. The visitors tied the game later in the half, the goal resulting from a miscue between the defence and goalkeeper.

It appeared as if a draw was in the cards, but in the dying minutes, striker Andrew Scott used his speed on the outside left, got inside the 18, cut to his right and hammered a shot inside the post.

The Comox 45s play the Nanaimo Masters Sunday morning in Nanaimo.

Courtenay next plays Port Alberni, Dec. 2 in a road game. Comox hosts Qualicum the same day.