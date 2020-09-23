Courtenay doctor completes virtual Boston Marathon

Janet Green has run another Boston Marathon — a virtual one — held Sept. 13 in Surrey. Along with a few other members of the Marathon Maniacs group, the Courtenay doctor ran 105 laps of a track to fulfil the parameters set out by the Boston Athletic Association, in lieu of this year's cancelled event.

Janet Green is pictured during the Boston virtual Sept. 13 in Surrey. She ran 105 laps of a track. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Janet Green has run another Boston Marathon — a virtual one — held Sept. 13 in Surrey. Along with a few other members of the Marathon Maniacs group, the Courtenay doctor ran 105 laps of a track to fulfil the parameters set out by the Boston Athletic Association, in lieu of this year’s cancelled event.

She said her time of 4:45:02 was “very, very slow for me.” But the monotony of running laps of a track was nothing compared to running 422 laps of a boat, which she did to complete the 26-mile distance in Antarctica in 2001.

The Boston virtual marks the 406th time that Green has run a marathon. She has also completed 38 ultras (greater than marathon distance) and at least 100 half-marathons.

The coronavirus and shoulder surgery have hampered her running in recent months. Her last real marathon was Feb. 2 of this year.

“Now my arthritic knees and feet are more painful, hence the slower times,” said Green, who took up marathon running at age 35. “Hope to get some speed back now that my shoulder is pain-free…I already have guaranteed entries for 2021 Boston and London marathons postponed from 2020.”

Green’s first marathon was the 1988 Victoria Marathon. She was looking forward to her 30th time in Victoria, but this year’s event has been cancelled.

“Already had nine cancelled or postponed marathons due to COVID so far this year. I miss seeing my American friends, but very happy to be safe and healthy on Vancouver Island.”

Comox Valley Record