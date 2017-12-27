Courtenay curler wins provincial gold

Comox Valley curler Jordan Koster, who plays in the second position for Team Reese-Hansen at the Victoria Curling Club, helped her team win gold at the 2018 Boston Pizza Junior Women's Curling Championship Dec. 23 in Langley.

Koster and her team of skip Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park (third) and Sydney Brilz (lead) will represent B.C. at the national championships Jan. 13-21 in Shawinigan, Que.

After losing their first two round-robin games, Team Reese-Hansen bounced back to win seven of their next eight, including the gold medal game against a strong Team Daniels of the Royal City/Delta curling clubs. The Daniels rink finished number one on the season-long B.C. Junior Curling Tour, and was the top seed at the end of round robin play in Langley.

In the final, Team Reese-Hansen jumped out to an early lead with a steal of two in the first end. It was a tight, well executed game throughout. After 10 ends, the teams were tied five-five, requiring an extra end. In the 11th, Reese-Hansen made a great hit-and-stick with last rock on a partially buried stone to win the game and punch their ticket to nationals.

Koster is one of three players from the Victoria rink who will represent Camosun College at a national event later in the season.