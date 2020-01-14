Courtenay and District Fish and Game antler measure upcoming

Saturday, Jan. 18, is the date that all hunters are invited to bring their skulls, mounts, horns, or antlers to the Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association to be measured and scored. There will be a $5 measuring fee for non-members. You are welcome to bring interesting antlers or mounts even if not record material for a little show and tell. It's always good for a conversation.

Fish and Game members are also reminded that this is the last day to bring in their weigh-in slips for Fish and Game awards for 2019, any volunteer slips, and their photos (4 x 6) for the Frank Gavin Memorial Photography Award. The Fish and Game Awards Dinner will be held in March.

There is no admittance charge just to view the items, so bring your friends and family and come and check us out at the Courtenay and District Fish and Game facility. Lunch and refreshments will be available. Gone Fishin is the sponsor, with door prizes for this event. Doors are open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., measuring to start approximately 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Email Farley at Farleylock@gmail.com for more info.