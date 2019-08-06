Coulter wins Filberg Memorial Trophy

Grace Coulter fired a net score of 68 to win the Florence Filberg Memorial Trophy, Aug. 6 at the Comox Golf Club.

Grace Coulter fired a net score of 68 to win the Florence Filberg Memorial Trophy, Aug. 6 at the Comox Golf Club.

The trophy is awarded to the player with the lowest net score.

The one-day field event competition is open to all members 50 and older who have an established handicap.

The trophy was donated by Bob Filberg in 1960 in memory of his wife. The inscription on the bottom reads: ‘This trophy is in honour of a lovely lady who enjoyed golf at Comox. Please keep it carefully. August 1960.’

Also Tuesday, Sue Leakey and Karen Vanetta tied with a score of 30 to share the Marian Yoemans Putting Plaque, awarded to the player with the fewest putts. The competition is held in conjunction with the Florence Filberg event. It was donated to the club by Marion’s husband and her daughter, Pam Wonnacott. Marion is remembered playing her last game of golf, about two months prior to her death, on Florence Filberg Day in 1993, using her pink putter.