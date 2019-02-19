Cougars win West Zone Champs

Barriere Secondary's Senior Girls and Senior Boys teams have won the Single A West Zone Basketball Championships.

The girls beat out Ashcroft last week 47- 32, and the boys defeated St. Ann’s Academy 80-39 to win their leagues.

This weekend the Senior Girls will be hosting the Okanagan Championships Feb. 21-23 in Barriere, and the Senior Boys will be heading to the Vernon area for their Okanagans. Both teams are hoping to qualify for the Provincials.

Come out and cheer for the BSS Girls this weekend in Barriere.