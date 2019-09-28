Cougars tie defending champs on the road

The Cowichan Cougars shut down the defending Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association O30A champs to earn a 0-0 draw last Sunday.

Castaways United came out flying in the teams’ first meeting of the season at PISE, but the Cowichan defence, anchored by sweeper Courtenay McGeachy, held off all threats, while goalkeeper Sara Day made several diving saves to preserve the shutout.

The Cougars started to earn more scoring opportunities of their own in the second half of the match, including a header by Joeleen Achurch that was plucked off the goal line by the Castaways keeper.

“We were happy with the tie against a strong Castaways team,” Cowichan coach Darian Achurch said.

The match was the first of the season for the Cougars, whose opener at home a week earlier was postponed.

The Cougars will play another road game this weekend, visiting Gorge at Hampton Park on Sunday.