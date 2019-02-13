Cougars take bended knee for injured Osoyoos player

The Barriere Cougars senior boys team hosted their Cougar Classic the first weekend in February. They played hard, won two, lost a couple, and eventually ended up fifth in the tournament.

Barriere Secondary Athletic Director Brian Tommasini shared the following message and photograph that he received from Secondary Campus Vernon Christian School Coach and teacher, Robere Gingras.

“Thanks so much for hosting us on the weekend. Three good games and another opportunity to grow as a team…on and off the court. Your school always does such a good job and every interaction, whether with your team, your coaches, your parents, your concession crew, your scorer’s table…every interaction is positive. Your people are representing you well,” wrote Gingras.

“I want to share with you something that I thought was pretty cool… you were there, and know what I am referring to. So, it was a tight game and the best [Osoyoos] player got hurt. Truthfully, many teams (including myself) would have pulled their players over to the bench and used this time for instruction. I was touched, however, that your boys took a knee out of respect for the injured Osoyoos player.

“This is peculiar, Brian, and the exact thing we should be teaching these young men. THAT is so cool, and that makes an impact, builds community, and reminds us all that relationships, sportsmanship, and character are the reasons that we do all of this.

“So well done, Barriere. No, you didn’t win that game, but you won at a very important thing. I think that was spectacular. Looking forward to seeing your crew soon. That Barriere team is strong, and they will be a force to deal with at the Valleys,” concluded Gingras.

Barriere’s Athletic Director Tommasini said he was more than proud of the Barriere team, saying, “Our boys rock! Great work raising your kids people!”