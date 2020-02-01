Cougars play to draw against O30B leaders

In their first test of the season against a club from a different division, the Cowichan Cougars played to a scoreless draw.

The third-place team in the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association O30A division, Cowichan played a crossover match against O30B-leading Gorge Masters, and the teams proved to be worthy foes.

“The crossover matches have been organized this year so teams have a chance to play teams from other divisions,” Cougars head coach Darian Achurch said. “And we were looking forward to playing a team that has been winning all their games handily.”

The game may have been scoreless, but it was not without moments of drama. Sara Tweten had another strong outing on goal, preserving her shutout with a diving save in the second half. Joeleen Achurch nearly scored the winning goal late in the second half, turning with a volley that just skimmed off the Gorge crossbar.

“We definitely had our chances today,” Cowichan captain Alita Mattin said. “We just couldn’t seem to put the ball in the back of their net.”

The Cougars will look to clinch a berth in the provincial championships when they return to divisional play with a road game against Vic West this Friday. The Cougars made their provincial tournament debut last year, making it all the way to the final.