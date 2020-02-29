Cotter, Team BC start strong at 2020 Brier

The team beat the Northwest Territories 6-4 Saturday in first Canadian curling championship match

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and Team B.C. won their opening match at the 2020 Tim Hortons Canadian Brier in Kingston on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Curling Canada photo).

Jim Cotter’s journey to the Canadian Men’s curling title got off to a strong start Saturday, Feb. 29.

Team BC beat the Northwest Territories 6-4 in its first test at the 2020 Tim Hortons Canadian Brier in Kingston, Ontario.

Cotter hails from Vernon and the team is rounded out by Kelowna’s Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky as well as Saskatoon import Steve Laycock.

Playing as the team’s skip, Cotter was also its best performer, making 83 per cent of his shots through the full 10 ends. It was a well-rounded performance as Sawatsky was firing at 78 per cent, and Nerpin and Laycock at 75 per cent.

The game was even through four ends, but in the fifth end Team B.C. jumped ahead two points and didn’t look back.

For their second game the B.C. boys take on Ontario tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 a.m. Both teams are 1-0 as Ontario topped Team Canada 5-3 in its opening match Saturday morning.

What a scene and opening ceremony here earlier today. A rainbow of teams set to begin another edition of the Brier.#curling #Brier2020 pic.twitter.com/cM0v0EuAWB — CurlingZone (@CurlingZone) March 1, 2020

READ MORE: Cotter Rink wins 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights stun Kelowna Chiefs in overtime

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star