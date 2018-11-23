Cops get hosed in hockey challenge

The Terrace firefighters hosed down the Terrace RCMP in tonight’s Guns and Hoses hockey match with a stellar 8-4 victory.

The 10th-annual charity fundraiser wound down around 8 p.m. with 100 per cent of the proceeds now being counted to benefit Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Program, aimed at helping underprivileged kids get into sport.

Again this year first intermission featured a crowd favourite of a Timbits hockey, followed by the second intermission Puck Toss. The winner this year was Terrace’s Tim Burkett, throwing his his $10 puck closest to centre ice to win a pair of tickets anywhere in the world Westjet flies (donated by the airline).

More to come.

