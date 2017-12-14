Coping with a Heat rash

Rick Koch photoJust over a minute after tying the game up at 5-5, Chase Heat’s Kolten Moore watches the puck slide between Princeton Posse netminder Danyon Lorencz’s legs and over the goal line, giving the Heat a 6-5 lead late in the third.

A Heat rash can be annoying, itchy and sore, but there is a very effective cure.

The Chase Heat have discovered that 14 goals in four nights, rather than ointments and scratching, can sooth the troubled spots. Stepping up to play through the pain of losing many teammates also has a special effect on the irritating ailment.

So while five or more fight the serious injury rash, others less afflicted and the few who are actually health fight to conquer contests of flash and dash, as well as the errant elbow or two.

Commencing Wednesday the 6th, the Heat left Chase by stage coach to meddle with the lawless Wranglers from 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo Cowboys ride hard every time the two teams meet, but they were no match for the Heat wave that swept through their town.

The only score in the first came off the twig of Zachary Fournier, assisted by Kaden Black and Michael Fidanza. In the second, it was Fidanza from Pat Brady and Kolten Moore, followed by the Fournier “Force,” assisted by Brady and Black. In the third period, the Wranglers popped a pair to make the situation tense. However, Evan Hughes from Seamus Collins and Cory Loring restored justice. Veteran Fournier iced the capades with a hat-trick, empty-net goal. The end result was a 5-2 tough-road win, with Jared Breitkreuz, obtained in trade from 100 Mile House, stopping 30 of the 32 shots he faced.

Feisty Friday Night in Sicamous found the Heat cruising down the Shuswap to meet the Eagles.

This contest was nasty and injuries mounted up throughout the game. Chase lost Colton Nikiforuk to a lower body injury, Grady Musgrave to an upper body laceration as well as Caleb Biensch, Quinn Slezak and Zachary Fournier to periods of rehab.

Trainer Julio Iglesias had a parade of wounded and bloodied warriors spend time with him. There was no scoring until the second when the houseboat crew got a marker.

In the third, the big man on campus Fournier scored on the man-advantage from Hughes and Ryan Okino. In the second overtime, “Black Friday” Black blasted in the winner from Bourne and Brady. It was a very hard-fought 2-1 road win with Conor Webb repelling 38 of 39 Eagle shots. While the boys on the bus licked their wounds, Musgrave and Fournier went to the hospital where medical staff left them in stitches.

On Saturday night, the Princeton Posse rode into town to face off versus the Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

The Heat fielded 15 skaters with Fidanza moved to the back end for the night. The locals fired in two counters in the first, Brady on the power play from Moore and Fidanza, then Moore from Bourne and Breitkreuz.

In the second, the visitors tied the game prior to Okino from Moore and Biensch regaining the lead. Princeton tied it up again, but Moore with his second from Brady and Bourne resurrected the lead. Five goals in the third hushed the crowd in the beginning but the cacophony soon returned.

Princeton took the lead with a pair, but the short-benched Heat came back hot, Brady with his second from Gavin Mattey and Hughes started things. Bourne then popped a pair, the first from Fidanza and Moore and the closer, an empty-net tally once again assisted by Moore.

Moore, Bourne and Brady each fired two goals and Moore ended the night with six points to move up the KIJHL League Leaders chart. Bourne regained the number 1 spot in the league.

Trading places: The Heat traded power forward Cory Loring to the Grand Forks Border Bruins in exchange for forward Brady Marzocco. Program sales have increased with all the multiple roster changes in the past two weeks; what a great fundraising initiative. The tough and talented Kelowna Chiefs come to town Friday the 15th to face the Heat. See you there!