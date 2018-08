Marty Copeman of Cumberland won $150 in prize money at the 8-Ball Tournament, July 25 at the Avalanche Bar and Grill.

Marty Copeman (centre) won the 8-Ball Tournament at the Avalanche. “Fergie” Ferguson (right) was second and Jim Brown (left) was third. Photo supplied

Marty Copeman of Cumberland won $150 in prize money at the 8-Ball Tournament, July 25 at the Avalanche Bar and Grill.

Sponsored by C.A.P.S Billiards, 40 players entered the tourney, which closed off a successful and fun Comox Valley Pool League summer season.

The final matches were hotly contested with A-ranked players fighting well into the hours of the morning.

Second place went to “Fergie” Ferguson while Jim Brown took third place.