Cook serves up the icing on the cake for Prince Rupert

There were some added layers to the Prince Rupert Rampage game at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Saturday night. Not only was the match against their fiercest rival the Terrace River Kings, and not only was the game to decide first place in the league, but in addition the eyes of the country were on Prince Rupert as Hometown Hockey made its first ever visit to the town.

Prince Rupert had dealt the Kitimat Ice Demons a 7-4 defeat the night before, meaning a win would put them in the CIHL’s top spot. Prior to facing off against the undefeated River Kings, a ceremonial puck drop was held with special guests Tara Slone, Kirk McLean and Dwayne Roloson, who were in town for the weekend festivities. As is usually the case between the two sides the action was spirited from the start, and it didn’t take long before Terrace’s Jeremy Vandenbrock had the first goal of the game at 7:29.

The home side responded within two minutes though when Tyler Ostrom ventured up ice to bust out on a breakaway. In front of the thousand strong crowd Ostrom deposited a highlight reel goal into the net, one that would be immortalized in the Hometown Hockey broadcast the following day. Ostrom’s goal also sparked the Rampage’s third annual Teddy Bear Toss, resulting in a barrage of stuffed animals cascading toward the ice that the Salvation Army will donate to kids this Christmas season.

There wouldn’t be any more scoring in the first, but just 73 seconds into the second Jared Meers notched his second goal of the season. The lead wouldn’t last long though, as Austin Turner tied things up again two minutes later with Ostrom sitting in the box for a cross check.

The rest of the period belonged to the Rampage though, and they were back in the lead at 11:44 as Jacob Santurbano backhanded home a rebound on the power play. Just 67 seconds later the lead was doubled as Josh Cook, playing his first home game with the Rampage in two years, converted on a one timer pass from Jordan Weir to double Prince Rupert’s lead.

Terrace brought the game within one in third on a goal by Hunter Johnson 3:17 in, but Prince Rupert took the momentum right back a minute later with a score from Jean-Luc Rendell-Fournier as he snapped the puck post and in coming down the right side. Johnson seemed to be willing his team back into the game though, scoring his second goal of the period at 12:04 to cut the lead to 5-4.

This time Rupert would only need 45 seconds to restore their two goal lead, with Cook dishing up a pass to Jordan Weir for his league leading 10th goal of the season. The River Kings refused to quit, Mason Richey scoring with just under four minutes left to play to once again narrow the Rupert lead to a single goal. But with Ben Reinbolt serving a tripping penalty late in the game, Cook iced things away with his second goal of the game, coming off touches from Ostrom and Weir. Ostrom recorded his fifth point of the game with six seconds remaining when he rifled a shot into the empty net to fill out the 8-5 scoreline.

Cook, who had moved away from Rupert but finds himself currently back in town, had a torrid weekend on the ice, putting up seven points in the wins over Kitimat and Terrace. “It was awesome to be back with the team, and especially the fans. The fans are the biggest thing about this town, we have an unreal fanbase and to be able to perform and get the big win on Hometown Hockey against Terrace was huge.

I owe it all to the boys for putting me in those positions and setting me up,” Cook said of his two goal effort. “We’re a team out there, and all my success just stems from the teamwork that we have as a group of guys.

Being out there with the boys in front of that crowd with that Hometown Hockey vibe, and how important it was to beat our biggest rivals, was unreal. I’m so glad we could do it for the town.”

“It took a whole team effort,” Judd Repole, who had a power play assist, said. “We had a lot of guys on the bench that were cheering us on and kept the energy flowing. It’s a big team win with a big crowd in front of us too. The boys were buzzing, the crowd was buzzing, it was wicked.”

Prince Rupert’s final game of the calender year will take place on Dec. 14 with an immediate rematch between the two teams, this time in Terrace. Repole knows the River Kings will be seeking a quick response.

“I expect nothing less,” Repole said, referencing the no quit nature the River Kings showed all game. “They’ll probably have a couple more guys and we’ll have to battle just as hard. They’re a good squad over there.”

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

