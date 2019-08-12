CONTEST: Win tickets to Saratoga Speedway

  • Aug. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

We have a family pack of four tickets to Saturday’s (August 17) Saratoga Speedway show, featuring the popular Crash to Pass Boat race, Mad Max, and more.

To win, just tell us, in the comments section at the end of this article, who you would bring with you to the show.

One entry per person, please.

Prize must be accepted as awarded, and the winner must be able to pick up tickets in person, at the Comox Valley Record office.

Draw will be made Wednesday, Aug. 14, at noon

Good luck!

