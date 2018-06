Park should be ready by mid-August

Construction on the Baker Creek Park Skateboard Park addition is underway as of Tuesday (June 26). The city is prepping the area before New Line Skateparks add the new elements.

The added structure will provide far more variety to the riders. The project is expected to take six weeks.

