Conservation society, cross country ski club, celebrate World Water Day with free ski March 6

The free ski will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Bull Mountain

Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (pictured) have teamed up with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to host a free ski in celebration of World Water Day. (Patrick Davies photo - Black Press Media)

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has partnered with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to celebrate World Water Day this March.

Join the WLCCSC and the CCSC for a free ski, snowshoe or dog walk at Bull Mountain this coming Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club seeing rise in popularity amid pandemic

No rentals will be offered and participants are asked to bring their own gear.

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people currently living without access to safe water.

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune