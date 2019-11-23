Confidence not waning for Quw’utsun FC

A goal late in the first half had Quw’utsun FC feeling confident about their match against Prospect Lake last Saturday night, but a couple of goals by the opposition in the second half left the Div. 3B newcomers still looking for their second win of the Vancouver Island Soccer League season.

Ryan Andre scored in the 45th minute to give Quw’utsun the edge at halftime, but Prospect answered back with goals in the 61st and 75th minutes to prevail 2-1.

“It was a back and forth battle with the No.1 team,” Quw’utsun coach Peter Moses said. “We are so close to getting over the darn hump and I am so eager to win. We are not going to stop until we get there. I am so happy and blessed with the guys I have. We have lessons to learn from every game, so we will take the positive and move forward.”

Quw’utsun FC will play host to Vic West Wanderers this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Si’em Lelum fields.