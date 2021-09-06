Competitors vie for trap shoot title

The Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club hosted a successful Hans Saenger Memorial Shoot Sunday.

Ten shooters participated in the annual event, watched by a handful of spectators. Club president Al Cooper was the big winner of the day after hitting the clay target 47 times, followed by Marcel Bauer as the runner-up with 45. Shelley Minato was the “high lady” of the event, hitting the clay target 29 times.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner, who represents Forest Grove-Canim Lake, and federal Conservative candidate Frank Caputo also made an appearance at the event, which was followed by a barbecue and raffle. Proceeds from the barbecue donation and the raffle will go to the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department to acknowledge them as the local first responders in the local area.

The club will host its next trap shoot event in two weeks on Sept. 12.

Competitors line up at the Hans Saenger Memorial Shoot Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Ted Swift hits the target. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Len Baronit, Ted Swift, Shelley Minato and Debbie Baronit compete at the Forest Grove and District’s Rod and Gun Club’s annual Hans Saeger Memorial Shoot Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).