Competitors make a splash at Qualicum Beach Ocean Mile Swim

There was plenty of splashing going on at 61st Annual Qualicum Beach Ocean Mile Swim on Aug. 25.

Camryn Stannard was awarded the District 69 Barb McDonald Alberg Trophy by Qualicum Beach councillor Robert Filmber for being the top District 69 swimmer at the Qualicum Beach Ocean Mile Swim. — Submitted photo

There was plenty of splashing going on at 61st Annual Qualicum Beach Ocean Mile Swim on Aug. 25.

The event was blessed with good weather and calm sea conditions, making it a great swim for all the participants of all ages.

Finishing first place overall was Ethan Skofteby, who recorded the fastest time of 24 minutes and 36 seconds. Skofteby was awarded the Craig Reid Trophy. He was also the top swimmer in the 14-18 age category and was presented the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 trophy.

The first woman finisher was Camryn Stannard who crossed the finish line in 25:20 to take home the J.C. Baily Trophy. She was also awarded the District 69 Barb McDonald Alberg Trophy for being the top District 69 swimmer in the race.

In the open class category, Trevor Olson collected the Kwalicum Cup with a time of 25:46. The Most Senior Swimmer Commissions Cup was won by Barry Graham while the youngest swimmer was Kelly Choi. who was awarded the O.H. Rye Trophy.

The other winners were:

• Ben Mbobela 32:06 — 13 & under John Nicholls Memorial Trophy

• Malachi Leclerc 33:55 — 19 to 25 Ron Pearce Memorial Trophy

• Don Liimatron 46:00 — 26 to 35 Hugh Reid Trophy

• Lauren Westmacott 29:40 — 36 to 45 Bavaro Autobody & Glass Trophy

• Glen Christensen 25:35 — 46 to 55 Jubilee Chalise

• Paul Jager 38:10 — 56 to 64 Doug Taylor Memorial Cup

• 1st Dave Semple 36:19 — 60 and over Herbert J. Welch Memorial Trophy

— NEWS Staff

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter